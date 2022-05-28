scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
RSMSSB Patwari final result 2021 declared: Here’s how to check

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their respective results from the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
May 28, 2022 11:38:19 am
RSMSSBThe Patwari recruitment drive was conducted to fill 5610 posts. File

RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board  (RSMSSB) has declared the final result for the Patwari recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their respective results from the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Patwari recruitment drive was conducted to fill 5610 posts. The RSMSSB examinations were held on October 23 and 24, 2021 in an offline pen and paper mode, and the results were declared on January 25, 2021.

RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘News and Notifications’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, go to the link ‘Patwar 2021: List of finally selected candidates.’

Step 5: The RSMSSB Patwari final merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Find your roll number and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Those candidates who have qualified the exam shall wait for further instructions from the end of the board and are recommended to regularly check the official website of the board.

