RSMSSB Patwari exam result 2021 declared; Here’s how to check

RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result of the Patwari recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per reports, a total of 11,000 candidates have been declared qualified out of the 10 lakh who appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in an offline mode on October 23 and 24, 2021 in two shifts. The provisional answer key of the exam was released on November 22, 2021, and candidates were given four days to raise an objection against any answer on the key.

RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Patwari exam 2021 result’ on the redirected page

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

Those candidates who have qualified the exam shall wait for further instructions from the end of the board and are recommended to regularly check the official website of the board.