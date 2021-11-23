RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 answer keys released: here’s how to check, raise objections

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the patwari exam held on October 23 and 24, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key at the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The patwari exam was held to fill 5,378 vacant posts. Those who clear all rounds and are finally selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,800 with allowances.

RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the news notification tab

Step 3: Click on the answer key as per relevant code

Step 4: Download and check the answers

If any candidate has any objection(s) with regard to the answers given in the key, they can challenge the answer by raising objections on the official website between November 24 to November 26, till 11.59 pm. A fee of Rs. 100 for every submitted objection will have to be paid by the candidate.