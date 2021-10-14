scorecardresearch
RSMSSB Patwari admit card 2021: How to download

RSMSSB Patwari admit card 2021: The admit cards for the same are likely to be released today. Candidates can download the admit cards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
October 14, 2021 11:44:19 am
rajasthan patwari admit card 2021, rsmssb patwari admit card 2021, rsmssb,rajasthan,gov,in, rajasthan patwari admit card download, rsmssb patwari exam admit cardRSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on two consecutive days i.e. October 23 and 24. Representational image/ file

RSMSSB Patwari admit card 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection (RSMSSB) will conduct the patwari exam on October 23 and 24, 2021. The exam will be held to fill 5,378 posts. Candidates can download the admit cards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The link for the download of admit cards is available on the official website, however, due to the heavy load, it is not opening.

Those who clear all rounds and are finally selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,800 with allowances. RSMSSB Patwari exam is scheduled to be conducted on two consecutive days i.e. October 23 and 24 in two shifts i.e. 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Read |Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021: Check detailed syllabus, exam pattern here

How to download RSMSSB Patwari admit card 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Admit Card (direct link here)

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of exam and other details and click on ‘get admit card’

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates have to report to the exam centre one and a half hour before the exam. They have to bring their e-admit card along with one ID proof such as voter ID, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license etc. They also have to carry the latest passport size photo and a blue pen.

