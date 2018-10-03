RSMSSB NTT teacher recruitment 2018: Registration begins for 1310 posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB NTT recruitment 2018: Know how to apply RSMSSB NTT recruitment 2018: Know how to apply

RSMSSB NTT teacher recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has activated the registration link for the recruitment of NTT teachers. All the aspirants can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 1310 posts will be filled. The exam will likely be held either in November or December this year.

RSMSSB NTT Teacher Recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates should possess a senior secondary or equivalent degree from a recognised board with two years of Nursery Teachers’ Training from a recognised institute. The candidates are required to have proficiency in speaking and writing in Hindi. They should also be well-versed with the knowledge of culture and tradition of the state.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 40 years. The candidates’ age should not exceed 18 years of limit. There is relaxation for the reserved category. For general category women, it is five years

RSMSSB NTT Teacher Recruitment 2018: Application fee

The general/ OBC category candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 450. The OBC/ BC candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 350 and Rs 250 for SC/ ST candidates. The last date to pay application fee is October 28, 2018

