RSMSSB NTT exam answer key released, how to download

RSMSSB NTT exam answer key: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the NTT recruitment examination 2018. The candidates can download the answer key from the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on February 24, 2019.

RSMSSB NTT answer key: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘News and events’, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF file will open, displaying the answers

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

All those who have some issue with the answers provided or are unsatisfied can raise objections by logging on to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rs 100 will be charged per question and candidates can do the same by logging into their account with the help of their application ID, date of birth and registered mobile number.

The result is likely to be released in July. The selected candidates will be hired for 1310 NTT teacher posts.

