RSMSSB LSA admit card 2018 to be released today, steps to download

RSMSSB LSA admit card 2018: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit cards for the Live Stock Assistant (LSA) examination 2018 on Monday. The candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the admit card is likely to be available after 5 pm. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 21 to fill 2,077 vacancies.

Rajasthan RSMSSB LSA admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘admit card’

Step 3: In the new window, click on the link ‘Download Admit Card of LSA exam 2018’

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

