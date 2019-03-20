RSMSSB lower division clerk revised result declared, how to download

RSMSSB lower division clerk revised result: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released revised result for the lower division clerk exam on its official website, rsmsssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment exams were conducted on October 12 12, September 9 and 16, 2019. A total of 11,255 posts were to be filled by this recruitment drive.

Selected candidates will now have to appear for typing test or skill test depending upon the post. A result was announced on March 7, 2018, by the RSSB. Earlier, an error was committed while uploading the result and four candidates were left out of the merit list whose roll number is now updated on the website and who are now eligible for next round of the exam.

RSMSSB lower division clerk result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the main website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘LDC/junior assistant result’ under ‘announcements’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Result will appear in PDF

Many candidates who were earlier not considered to have qualified the exam are now eligible for the same. Candidates can check their result at the official website.

