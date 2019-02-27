RSMSSB LDC result date announced for 11,000 posts

RSMSSB LDC result: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the date to release the result for the exam conducted to recruit Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and junior assistant. A total of 11,255 posts were to be filled by this recruitment drive.

According to the official release, the result will be declared on March 15, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam was conducted in August-September 2018.

The official notice stated, “The process of evaluation for LDC/junior assistant recruitment exam is on and the result will be declared by March 15, 2019.”

The notification further states that the evaluation process will continue despite the announcement of the code of conduct for general elections 2019.

RSMSSB LDC recruitment: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘LDC/junior assistant result’ under ‘announcements’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to take print out of the result for future reference. The link will not be active before March 15, 2019.

