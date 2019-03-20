RSMSSB LDC revised results 2018 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB LDC revised results: After releasing the result of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and junior assistant recruitment examination on March 7, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has on March 19 published the revised results. This is because of discrepancies in the answer keys. A total of 11,255 posts were to be filled by this recruitment drive.

The merit lists have been released on the official website. The candidates can check their roll numbers through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam was conducted in August-September 2018.

RSMSSB LDC results: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘LDC/junior assistant result’ under ‘announcements’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Candidates need to take print out of the result for future reference.

