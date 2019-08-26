RSMSSB LDC, clerk admit card 2019: After releasing the result of phase I, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSSB) will be releasing the admit cards for the examination conducted to recruit Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and junior assistant today. A total of 11,255 posts were to be filled by this recruitment drive. The hall tickets will be available on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The second phase of RSSSB LDC exam will be held between September 3 to September 6. As per the official notification, the admit cards were scheduled to release post 2 pm today.

RSMSSB LDC, clerk admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the right hand side of the page, click on the link ‘admit card’ link.

Step 3: Go to “Print Admission Form”. Enter the details like application number, date of birth and click on Submit

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the admit card and take a printout of it for further reference

RSMSSB LDC, clerk admit card 2019: Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam and typing speed test.