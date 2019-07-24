RSMSSB Lab Assistant results 2019 declared, how to check at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Lab Assistant results 2019: Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of Lab Assistant Exam 2019 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Candidates who have appeared the exam can check their result on the official website of RSMSSB- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam for RSMSSB lab assistant 2019 was held on February 3, 2019 at various exam centres to recruit candidates for 1200 vacant posts. The board has uploaded the selected roll numbers in the PDF form on their official website.

RSMSSB lab assistant results 2019 declared, how to check

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of RSMSSB- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘lab assistant result’ under announcements

Step 3: New screen will open

Step 4: Candidates have to login using their registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates can take a print out of result for further reference

The exact date for document verification will be released by the board in due course. All candidates are advised to keep tracking the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates can also calculate their marks by checking RSMSSB lab assistant exam 2019 cut-off marks. The cut-off marks will be available on the official website of RSMSSB- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can visit to the official website of RSMSSB for further reference.

