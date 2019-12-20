RSMSSB lab assistant result declared: Check merit list, cut-off marks

RSMSSB lab assistant result: Check at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. (Representational image) RSMSSB lab assistant result: Check at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. (Representational image)

RSMSSB lab assistant result: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted to hire for the post of a lab assistant. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This is the final result and includes candidates who have cleared the written round as well as the document verification (DV) round. A total of 1200 posts were to be filled through this recruitment exam. A total of 1.5 times more candidates than the vacancy list were called for DV.

RSMSSB lab assistant result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘final list’ under ‘news and notifications’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check the roll number

The RSMSSB has also released cut-off for the recruitment exam. For the general category, the cut-off is 138.8889 marks and for females, the cut-off is 122.5473. For SC and ST category candidates the cut-off is 120.2866 and 120.1389 respectively. Those who meet the cut-off and are in the merit list will be selected and selected candidates will be hired at a pay grade of level-8.

