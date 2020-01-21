Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

RSMSSB junior instructor answer key released, raise objections from January 23

RSMSSB junior instructor answer key: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur released the answer key for the junior instructor 2018 recruitment exam. Candidates can submit objections, if any against the preliminary answer key from January 23 to January 25, 2020. Candidates can download the answer key or raise objections at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per objection, as per the official notice. The objections will be accepted from January 23 to January 25, midnight. Candidates need to raise objection as per the number in master key rather than the question number, as per the official statement.

RSMSSB junior instructor answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the answer key under the ‘latest news’ section
Step 3: A PDF will open check details

As per the official notification, a total of 402 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be hired at the pay scale of level 10.

