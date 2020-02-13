RSMSSB JEN 2020 notification for 1054 posts out, diploma holders can apply too, salary over 33,000

RSMSSB JEN 2020 notification out at rsmssb.rajasthan.giv.in (Representational image) RSMSSB JEN 2020 notification out at rsmssb.rajasthan.giv.in (Representational image)

RSMSSB JEN recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has invited applications for the posts of junior engineer (JE). A total of 1054 posts are advertised under this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process will begin from March 4 and will conclude on April 2, 2020, 11:59 pm. Applicants will have to clear exams to be eligible for the jobs. The recruitment test will be different for degree and diploma holders.

RSMSSB JEN recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2021.

Education: Applicants should have relevant engineering degree or diploma with the post they are applying for.

RSMSSB JEN recruitment 2020: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 450. For OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and for SC, ST candidates the fee is Rs 250.

RSMSSB JEN recruitment 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay of Rs 33,800

