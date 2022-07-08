Rajasthan RSMSSB JE result 2022 declared; How to check

RSMSSB JE result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of Junior Engineer recruitment exam 2022 on Thursday – July 7, 2022. Candidates can check their results at the official rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Junior Engineer examination was conducted from May 18 to May 20, 2022 in two shifts – 10 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

RSMSSB JE Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official site of RSMSSB – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the RSMSSB JE result 2022 link.

Step 4: PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.

Step 5: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2022 will be done in two stages and the candidates who have qualified in the first round will now be called for the last round of selection. There will be document verification or interview as informed to the candidates by the board.

For document verification, candidates will be required to present the asked set of documents as uploaded while filling the application form. Upon successful verification, candidates will be shortlisted for the post.