RSMSSB JE Civil 2021: Paper analysis, cut-off and expected result date

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) conducted the RSMSSB JE Civil 2021 exam on September 12, 2021. The examination is being conducted to fill up vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer in the civil stream.

RSMSSB has already uploaded the RSMSSB JE Civil admit card 2021 online on the website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and candidates need to download and produce it at the exam centre. However, with the exam just a day away, besides documentation, it is equally important that candidates sharpen their strategies and get ready to give their best in this highly competitive exam.

When it comes to competitive exams like the RSMSSB JE 2021, nervousness and psychological stress is usual during the exam. However, it is important to stay calm and focused on the question paper by eliminating all distracting thoughts in order to ensure that one can make their way to the RSMSSB JE 2021 merit lists. So here are some important tips and tricks to give one’s best and perform well under pressure during the Junior Engineer (Civil) 2021 exam.

The key to retain composure under pressure is confidence and confidence is built on one’s own self-belief upon their skills and expertise. In this case, candidates must be confident that they have covered the RSMSSB JE Civil 2021 syllabus so as to eliminate any anxiety related to fear of coming across questions from skipped topics.

Even if candidates might have skipped a few topics during preparation, an unfailing strategy can be adapted to make up for this, even during the last day before the exam. For this, candidates need to revisit and revise the RSMSSB JE Civil 2021 previous year question papers. While revising or solving the past year papers, one must check if there are any high marks yielding topics that may have been skipped. There is no time to start learning a new topic, but there is just enough time to learn by heart the commonly asked questions from such topics.

We suggest that candidates also plan ahead how they are going to solve the question paper. Building a strategy is important to be able to secure a higher number of good attempts. Go through the RSMSSB JE Civil 2021 exam pattern. There is a significant opportunity to score higher marks by solving the first part i.e., General Studies efficiently. Even in the civil engineering part, there is a significant opportunity to score marks by solving questions related to practical applications such as AutoCAD for civil engineering drawing.

We recommend that candidates know what specific type of questions are asked from each of such high scoring topics by referring to the past year question papers and prepare these diligently. For correct answers to such questions, candidates can always refer to the corresponding year’s RSMSSB JEN 2021 answer key.

Last but not the least, it is an added advantage that candidates are acquainted with the exam and the best way to get the experience is by solving Mock Tests designed for the RSMSSB JEN exam. Candidates can get a very good idea of what it actually takes to solve the paper within the duration of just 2 hours. Besides, solving mock tests can also help candidates to devise their own strategy to approach the paper and prioritize which sections to attempt first thereby building more confidence and a plan to perform well under pressure.