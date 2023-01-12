RSMSSB CET Senior Secondary 2022 exam schedule released; check here

RSMSSB CET Sr Secondary 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Minestrial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) today released the exam dates and for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 Senior Secondary level. Candidates who applied for the exam can check the schedule through the official website of RSMSSB — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, and 11. The exam will be taken in two shifts— the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The admit card for the RSMSSB exam will be available on the official website in due course of time. Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website.

RSMSSB CET Sr Secondary 2022 admit card: how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Candidate Corner’ and select the ‘Admit Card’.

Step 3: Scroll down the exam list and click on the ‘Rajasthan CET Sr Secondary admit card’ link.

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth to log in.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Get admit card’ link.

Advertisement

Step 6: Enter your credentials such as registration number and password

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

For any other details related to the exam, the candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.