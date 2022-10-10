scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

RSMSSB CET 2022: Registration to begin on October 12; check how to apply

RSMSSB CET 2022: Candidates who wish to apply for the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board can do so by visiting the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET 2022, RSMSSB CET, Sarkari naukri, Govt jobsRSMSSB CET 2022: This year, the common eligibility test is scheduled to be conducted on February 18, 19, 25 and 26, 2023. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will begin the registration process for RSMSSB CET senior secondary level 2022 on October 12. Candidates who wish to apply for the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board can do so by visiting the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates have time till November 11 to submit their applications for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test. Admit cards will be issued a few days before the exam.

RSMSSB CET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan Single Sign On website — sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for registration.

Step 3: Register by keying in the required credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form by keying in the required educational qualifications, and professional and personal details.

Step 5: Submit the application fees and register the form.

Candidates are advised to download and save the application form for future reference.

For general or OBC applicants, the registration fee is Rs 450. The registration fee for OBC NCL category students is Rs 350 and Rs 300 for SC/ST category candidates.

This year, the common eligibility test is scheduled to be conducted on February 18, 19, 25 and 26, 2023. Interested candidate should have successfully cleared class 12 exams from a recognised board and should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 08:25:20 pm
