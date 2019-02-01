RSMSSB Anganwadi admit card release date announced, here’s how to download

RSMSSB Anganwadi admit card: The Rajasthan staff selection board has announced the date to release the admit card for female candidates for the post of the anaganwadi worker at its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment exam to fill the posts will be held on February 10, 2019 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

According to the official release by the RSMSSB, the admit card will be available from February 2 onwards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment board will not send admit cards by post, hence, candidates need to take a print out of the admit card and bring it with them to the venue.

RSMSSB Anganwadi admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Anganwadi (women) admit card’ link under ‘news and notification’ section

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Step 5: Download and take print out

Candidates need to report at the venue by 1 pm, according to the official release. Candidates need to carry, passport-sized photograph, e-admit card print out, identity card which can include PAN card/driving license/ Aadhaar card etc along with them to the venue.