RSMSSB agriculture supervisor document verification list released: Check documents needed, how to download

RSMSSB agriculture supervisor recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted to hire at the post of agriculture supervisor. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 18 to 30. A total of 1832 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Candidates will have to report at State Institute of Agriculture Management (SIAM), Jaipur for document verification at 10 am.

RSMSSB agriculture supervisor recruitment 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on agriculture supervisor document verification link under latest news

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, check roll number

The date and time of the exam will be listed there. The number of candidates selected is 1.5 times the total vacancy. These are the candidates who got selected after the recruitment exam conducted for 400 marks.

