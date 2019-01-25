Rajasthan RSSB lab assistant admit card released, here’s how to download

RSSB lab assistant admit card: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of lab assistant on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam for 1200 posts is scheduled to be conducted on February 3, 2019 (Sunday) from 11 am to 2 pm by the RSSB.

According to the official notification, mobile phones and electronic devices are banned in the exam hall. In addition to that, advanced anti-cheating mechanisms will also be in place. Candidates need to carry at least two passport-sized photos, valid id card (government recognised) and e-admit card to the exam hall.

RSSB lab assistant admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on ‘download admit card for direct recruitment for lab assistant exam – 2018’

Step 5: Click on ‘get admit card’ link on your right-hand side

Step 6: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates will have to produce a printed copy of admit card to have admission in the exam hall. Thus, candidates need to download and take print out of the admit card for future reference.

