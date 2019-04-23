RRC Western Railway invites absentees for document verification round, check details

RRC Western Railway recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway has released a notification inviting absentees for the document verification round that will be between April 25 to 27, 2019. The document verification process was earlier conducted on April 12, 2019.
The candidates need to carry class 10 admit card, marksheets and other documents at the time of appearing in the board.
RRB group D: Documents needed
Class 10, 12, NCVT/SCVT certificate, SC/ST certificate, OBC-NCL certificate, Non-creamy layer certificate, Income certificate, Photocopy of Aadhaar card, Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen, NOC from employer, Transgender certificate, Jammu and Kashmir certificate, Death certificate of spouse in case of window, Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment.
RRC RRB group D admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the regional website
Step 2: Click on teh link ‘group D admit card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using details
Step 5: Admit card will appear
RRC Western Railway recruitment 2019: Important dates
Document verification process: April 25 to 27, 2019.
No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out and bring it along with them to the exam centre.
