RRC Western Railway invites absentees for document verification round, check details

RRC Western Railway recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway has released a notification inviting absentees for the document verification round that will be between April 25 to 27, 2019. The document verification process was earlier conducted on April 12, 2019.

Advertising

The candidates need to carry class 10 admit card, marksheets and other documents at the time of appearing in the board.

READ | Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancies for General Manager, Deputy General Manager; salary above one lakh

RRB group D: Documents needed

Class 10, 12, NCVT/SCVT certificate, SC/ST certificate, OBC-NCL certificate, Non-creamy layer certificate, Income certificate, Photocopy of Aadhaar card, Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen, NOC from employer, Transgender certificate, Jammu and Kashmir certificate, Death certificate of spouse in case of window, Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment.

READ | RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 revised result

Advertising

RRC RRB group D admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: Click on teh link ‘group D admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Read| RRB activates link to check JE application status

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Admit card will appear

RRC Western Railway recruitment 2019: Important dates

Document verification process: April 25 to 27, 2019.

No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out and bring it along with them to the exam centre.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.