RRC South Western Railway recruitment for 1004 apprentice posts; check eligibility, selection process

RRC South Western Railway recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on January 9. Representational image/ file

RRC South Western Railway recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway has released a recruitment notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for apprentice vacancies. The interested candidates can apply online for apprentice vacancies at rrchubli.in.

There are in total 1004 vacancies, Hubballi division- 287 posts, Bengaluru- 280, Carriage Repair Workshop Hubballi- 217, Mysuru- 177, Central Workshop Mysuru- 43.

READ | RRB NTPC CBT-1 phase 2 exams to be held from January 16

RRC South Western Railway recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: Candidates must have passed class 10 exams under the 10 +2 system or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. They must also have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Age limit: Candidates must be in the age limit of 15 to 24 years. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Selection process: The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the average of the marks in matriculation and ITI examination. There will be no exam or interview.

Application fee: The candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates do not have to pay the application fee.

How to apply: The application process will be closed on January 9 at rrchubli.in.