RRC, RRB MTS recruitment 2019 new notification for 118 posts to release soon

RRB MTS recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has invited applications for multi-tasking staff (MTS) posts in the commercial department of Northern Railways. A total of 118 posts are available. Interested candidates will have to apply at the official website, indianrailways.gov.in.

These recruitments will be carried by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) instead of the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB). Major vacancies such as loco pilot, technical, JE are handled by RRB and group D and some group C level recruitments are managed by RRCs. The recruitment drive under the RRCs is generally at lower pay grade as compared to those of RRBs. For the difference between RRB and RRC read here.

A detailed notification including education qualification, technical qualification, age, exam fee and general instructions will be available from September 14 on the official websites.

The application process will begin from September 14 as well, as per the notice. Among the available posts are at the level of cook and services, however, official details will be released later.

