RRC JE recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 149 posts, check exam pattern, syllabus, application process, other details

RRC JE recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railways has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for 141 vacant posts of Junior Engineer and 8 vacancies of DMS. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the website- rrc-wr.com.

The online application process will be closed on October 15, 2019.

A total of two CBT exams will be conducted after which a final merit list will be released. The selected candidates will be recruited as a junior engineer (JE), junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendant (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

Shortlisted candidates will be appointed at the pay of Rs 35,400 plus other allowances, as per the official notification.

The first CBT will be of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards and/or minimum technical qualifications prescribed for the posts.

The normalised score of the first CBT exam should be used only for short listing of candidates for the second stage exam as per their merit, according to the official notification.

RRC JE recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 149

Post wise vacancy details

Junior Engineer: 141

DMS: 8

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess three years diploma in relevant discipines. For post wise details on educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the general category candidates should be 42 years, 45 years for other backward class (OBC), and 47 years for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ ST).

RRB JE recruitment: Exam pattern

First stage CBT: It will have 100 questions to be solved in 90 minutes. The candidates belonging to PwD category will get 120 minutes time to complete the exam. The exam will also have negative marking. Each wrong answer will deduct 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question.

Second stage CBT: The exam will constitute 150 questions to be completed in 120 minutes. For candidates belonging to PwD category, the time allowed will be 160 minutes and a facility of scribe will also be available.

RRB JE recruitment: Syllabus

Mathematics :

Number systems, BODMAS, decimals, fractions, LCM and HCF, ratio and proportion, percentages, mensuration, time and work, time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, elementary statistics, square root, age calculations, calendar and clock, pipes and cistern.

General Intelligence and Reasoning :

Analogies, alphabetical and number series, coding and decoding, mathematical operations, relationships, syllogism, jumbling, venn diagram, data interpretation and sufficiency, conclusions and decision making, similarities and differences, analytical reasoning, classification, directions, statement – arguments and assumptions etc.

General Awareness :

Knowledge of current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and constitution, Indian economy, environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments etc.

General Science :

Physics, chemistry and life sciences (up to class 10, as per CBSE syllabus).

Physics and Chemistry: Up to class 10 standard CBSE syllabus

Basics of Computers and Applications: The architecture of computers; input and output devices; storage devices, networking, operating System like Windows, Unix, Linux; MS Office, various data representation, internet and email, websites and web browsers, computer virus.

Basics of Environment and Pollution Control:

Basics of Environment; Adverse effect of environmental pollution and control strategies; Air, water and Noise pollution, their effect and control; Waste Management, Global warming; Acid rain; Ozone depletion.

Technical Abilities:

The educational qualifications mentioned against each post shown in Annexure-A, have been grouped into different exam groups as below. Questions on the Technical abilities will be framed in the syllabus defined for various Exam Groups

Matriculation/High School Examination Certificate or Equivalent certificate as Proof for Date of Birth. (The candidates’ name and the father/ mothers’ name mentioned in the application will be verified with reference to the names mentioned in this certificate.)

RRB JE recruitment: Documents required

Class 10 +2 / Inter / higher secondary/PUC (as applicable)

Diploma / engineering /science degree certificate with semester-wise mark sheets

SC/ST certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

Non-creamy layer declaration by OBC candidates

Income certificate for waiving examination fee for economically backward classes

Minority community declaration on non-judicial stamp paper

Original discharge certificate for ex-servicemen

Medical certificate for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD)

Self-declaration for ex-servicemen

NOC from serving employees with date of appointment

NOC from serving defence personnel with the probable date of discharge

Gazette notification and/or any legal document in case of formal change of name

Receipt of payment if made through a challan at SBI branch or pay-in-slip at computerised post office

Self-certification by the transgender candidates

Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificate.

RRB JE recruitment: Cut-off

For stage one CBT, the minimum percentage of marks for the unreserved category will be 40 per cent. For candidates belonging to OBC and SC candidates, the minimum marks required is 30 per cent. For ST category candidates it is 25 per cent. These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwD candidates.

