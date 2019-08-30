RRC Group D recruitment 2019 final application status delayed, to be released on September 6

RRC group recruitment 2019 final application status: The Indian Railways has decided to postpone the announcement of final application status for those who will be eligible to appear for RRC group D recruitment exam. The delay has been caused due to too many rejected applicants demanding review.

The Indian Railways gave a final chance for candidates to raise objections, if any, against their cancellation of the application for from August 17 to August 23. The final decision was to be informed by August 31 but now it has been postponed to be announced on September 6, according to latest notification by RRB.

Most of the applications, as per the RRC, were cancelled due to error in photograph and signature. The number of rejected applications is in lakhs, as per the reports. The final status will be informed via SMS or email to the registered contact details of the candidates.

A total of 1,03,769 posts are advertised through this recruitment process. Those whose applications are accepted will be allotted admit card and hence be allowed to appear for the first CBT. A total of two computer-based tests (CBTs) will be held followed by a fitness test.

