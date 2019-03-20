RRC, RRB group D recruitment 2019: Latest changes in registration and PET format

RRC, RRB group D recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a change in the application procedure and physical efficiency test (PET) format for the ongoing recruitment process at several group D level posts. A total of 1,03,769 vacancies are on offer through the recruitment drive registration for which have already begun and will close on April 12, 2019. Candidates can submit application till April 26 and pay fee till April 23, 2019, according to the official notification.

Advertising

According to the latest update, while updating information related to education qualification, candidates might be asked to upload the ‘registration number’, however, they may enter the roll number if the registration number is not available in marksheet or certificates.

Read| RRC group D recruitment 2019: Full notification

Candidates will be required to bring the same document, which may have roll number/registration number whichever may be mentioned by the candidate in the form during document verification round.

In another update, the RRB had informed that the PET round will be conducted in two stages — weight test and running test. Candidates will be tested for carrying of weight to specified distance in specified time. Only the successful candidates will be allowed for running test which will be conducted after a recovery gap.

Advertising

Earlier, some might have felt that a candidate will be made to appear for both tests but according to the new notification, failing in the first test, that is, weight carrying will mean elimination at that stage itself.

Read| RRB group D why is PET important?

The weight carrying test will involve lifting a sandbag (without any handle) from a bench/platform at around waist height and carrying it in whichever manner candidate wants to carry above the ground till the destination point without dropping the sandbag on the ground.

RRC group D recruitment: PET criteria

For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

RRB group D recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB group D 2019’

Step 3: Select the railways you wish to apply at

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Fill in details

Step 6: Log-in using registered id

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

RRB group D recruitment 2019: Salary

According to the official notification candidates who are recruited will be employed at the level 1of 7th pay commission pay matrix and will get Rs 18,000 as monthly salary in addition to other allowances

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.