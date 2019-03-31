RRC Group D recruitment 2019: Application process ends soon, check syllabus, exam pattern, pay scale, application fees, other details

RRC Group D recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Railway recruitment cell (RRC) group D posts will be closed on April 12, 2019. There is a total of 1,03,769 vacant posts and the online window to submit the application fee will be available till April 23, 2019.

Advertising

The RRC will announce the dates for the first computer-based test (CBT) soon after the completion of the application process. The first examination is likely to be conducted from September to October 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 1,03,769

Vacant posts

Assistant Depot (Stores), Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel), Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical), Assistant Operations (Electrical), Assistant Pointsman Assistant Signal & Telecom, Assistant Track Machine, Assistant TL & AC, Assistant (WORKSHOP), Assistant Bridge, Assistant C&W, Assistant TL & AC (Workshop), Assistant TRD, Assistant Works, Assistant Works (Workshop), Hospital Assistant, Track Maintainer Grade IV

RRC Group D recruitment examination: Paper pattern

Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam pattern for the Group D recruitment examination. The written examination will be of 90 minutes for general category candidates and 120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe.

Mathematics: 25

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30

General Science: 25

General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20.

Syllabus for CBT

Mathematics

Number System

BODMAS

Decimals & Fractions

LCM & HCF

Ratio and Proportion

Percentages

Mensuration

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Algebra

Geometry and Trigonometry

Elementary Statistics

Squares & Square Roots

Age Calculations

Calendars & Clocks

Pipes & Cisterns

General Intelligence and reasoning

Alphabetical and Number Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagrams

Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

Conclusions and Decision Making

Similarities and Differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

General Science

Advertising

The syllabus under this covers Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10 standard level.

General Awareness on Current Affairs

Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance that need a lot of focus.

Age Limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and the upper age limit is 33 years. Age relaxation is given to reserved category candidates.

Selection procedure

The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

RRC group D salary: Pay scale

According to the official notification, candidates who are recruited will be employed at the level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix and will get Rs 18,000 as a monthly salary in addition to other allowances.

RRB group D salary: Allowances

Candidates will also be eligible for allowances including –

Dearness allowance

Travel allowance

House Rent allowance

Allowance for night duty

Fixed conveyance allowances

Compensation in case of holidays

Pay Grade

As and when the candidates secures higher, they will be promoted to upper pay grades. Under the RRB group D, many pay grades are there including

Pay Scale 1 – Rs 15,600 to Rs 60,600

Pay Scale 2 – Rs 29,900 to Rs 1,04,400

Pay Scale 3 – Rs 46,800 to Rs 1,17,300.

RRC Group D: PET criteria

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

Document verification:

The candidates who will be selected in both CBT-1 and PET have to go through the document verification process. The documents needed for the final selection process are Class 10, 12 pass certificates, NCVT/SCVT certificate, SC/ST certificate, OBC-NCL certificate, Non-creamy layer certificate, income certificate, photocopy of Aadhaar card, original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen, NOC from employer, transgender certificate, Jammu and Kashmir certificate, death certificates of spouse in case of window, ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.