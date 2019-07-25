RRC Group D application status released: How to check if you are eligible for recruitment exam

RRC Group D status released 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has announced RRC Group D status 2019 today (Thursday)- July 25, 2019. The link will be activated from noon today and will remain active till 11:50 am of July 31.

Candidates can view their application status if they are provisionally eligible or they are rejected, the reason for the rejection will be provided for the rejected candidates. Candidates can check their application status on the official website of Railway Recruitment Control Board( RRCB)- rrcb.gov.in along with the official websites of 16 RRBs including RRB Ahmedabad, Chennai, Allahabad, Guwahati, Bhopal, Mumbai, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Ajmer, Gorakhpur, Bangalore, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.

The RRC will send SMS or e-mail to the candidate’s mobile number or email id provided in his/her application whose application is rejected.

A total of 103769 vacancies are on the offer for different posts and department from RRC. The first exam is going to be conducted in September-October, 2019. Candidates will have to appear Computer-based test (CBT) level 1 level 2, after the CBT Physical Measurement Test (PET), medical test and document verification will be conducted.

RRC Group D recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The CBT will consist of 100 objective type questions of one marks each. Candidates will be provided 90 minutes to solve these questions. There will be negative marking, implying for each wrong answer 1/3rd marks allotted to the question will be deducted. From general intelligence and reasoning 30 questions will be asked, from maths and general science 25 questions will be asked and from general awareness and current affairs section, 20 questions will be asked.

RRC Group D recruitment 2019: Salary

According to the official notification candidates who are recruited will be employed will get Rs18,000 as monthly salary in addition to other allowances.

