RRC Eastern Railway recruitment notification out for 2792 posts, 10th pass can apply

RRC Eastern Railway recruitment notification: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited applications for the post of apprentices. The application process will commence from February 14, 10 am and will conclude on March 13, 6:30 pm. A total of 2792 vacancies are advertised under this post.
There will be no exam or interview for apprentice posts and the list of selected candidates will be displayed on March 30, as per the official notification. The merit list will be drawn on the basis of class 10 and ITI or class 8 and ITI marks, based on the job role.
RRC Eastern Railway recruitment notification: Vacancy details
Total – 2792
Howrah Division – 659
Dealdah Division – 526
Malda division – 101
Asansol division – 412
Kanchrapara workshop – 206
Liluah workshop – 204
Jamalpur workshop – 684
RRC Eastern Railway recruitment notification: Eligibility
Age: Applicant should be at least 15 years of age. The upper age limit is 24 years. For reserved candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed by five years for SC/ST, three years of OBC-NCL and 10 years for PwBD candidates.
Education: Candidates must have passed class 10 or equivalent level of education with at least 50 per cent marks.
RRC Eastern Railway recruitment notification: Fee
A non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for the general category applicants. The candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates do not have to submit the application fee.
