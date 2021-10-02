RRC Eastern Railway recruitment 2021: Applications invited on 3366 apprentice posts

RRC Eastern Railway recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway released a recruitment notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for apprentice vacancies. The interested candidates can check their eligibility for apprentice vacancies at official website. A total of 3,366 vacancies have been notified by the cell.

The application process will begin from October 4 and the last date for application is November 3, 6 pm. The applications on apprentice vacancies have been invited for Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol, Malda, Kanchrapara, Liluah and Jamalpur divisions.

RRC Eastern Railway recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – rrcer.com

Step 2: Click on “News & Updates” tab

Step 3: Click on “Personnel Branch” option

Step 4: On the window, click on “Click here for online registration”

Step 5: Fill in the required information

Step 6: Make fee payment (if applicable)

Step 7: Submit application and keep the reference number for future correspondence.

RRC Eastern Railway recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: Candidates must have passed class 10 exams under the 10 +2 system or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. They must also have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Any candidate with a higher education qualification are not eligible to apply for the apprentice posts.

Age limit: Candidates must be in the age limit of 15 to 24 years. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Selection process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the average of the marks in matriculation and ITI examination. There will be no exam or interview.