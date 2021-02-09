RRC Central Railway recruitment: 10th pass can apply for 2,532 apprentice posts

RRC Central Railway recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the vacant posts of apprentices in Central Railway. Interested candidates can apply online for various positions at rrccr.com by March 5, 2021.

There are in total 2,532 vacancies available at various locations- Pune, Mumbai, Solapur, Nagpur and Bhusawal and on units such as Carriage and Manmad Workshop, Parel Workshop, Mumbai Kalyan Diesel shed, Wagon etc.

Total vacancies: 2,532

Unit wise vacancy details

Carriage and Wagon: 258

Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed: 53

Kurla Diesel Shed: 60

Sr. DEE (TRS) Kalyan: 179

Sr. DEE (TRS) Kurla: 192

Parel workshop: 418

Matunga workshop: 547

S&T workshop, Byculla: 60

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The marks obtained in highest class 10 or 8 and ITI will be considered while creating the merit list.

Age limit: The candidates required to be in the age group of 15 to 24.

Selection process: This is the direct recruitment and there will be no exam or interview.

Application fee: A non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for the general category applicants. The candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates do not have to submit the application fee.