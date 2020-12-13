RRC apprentice recruitment 2020: Apply online for 1004 posts in South Western Railway

Apply for 1004 apprentice vacancies in South Western Railway. Representational image/ file

RRC SWR apprentice recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the vacant posts of apprentices in South Western Railway. Interested candidates can apply online for various positions at rrchubli.in by January 9.

There are in total 1004 vacancies out of which, 287 posts are for Hubballi division, Bengaluru- 280, Carriage Repair Workshop Hubballi- 217, Mysuru- 177, Central Workshop Mysuru- 43.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The marks obtained in highest class 10 or 8 and ITI will be considered while creating the merit list.

Age limit: The candidates required to be in the age group of 15 to 24.

Selection process: This is the direct recruitment and there will be no exam or interview.

Application fee: A non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for the general category applicants. The candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates do not have to submit the application fee.

How to apply: The application process will be open till January 9 at rrchubli.in.

