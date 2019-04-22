RRB withdraws notified vacant posts, cites change of work pattern

RRB recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has withdrawn notified vacant posts mentioned in the employment notice (CEN 01/2019) issued on February 28, 2019. The total vacant posts are 69.

Advertising

“In view of the the change work pattern in Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi, all the following notified vacancies of DLW under RRB Allahabad as treated as withdrawn from the centralised employment notice CEN 01/2019 which was issued on February 28, 2019,” read the official notification.

READ | RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 revised result 2019 to be released on this date

RRB recruitment 2019: Vacancies withdrawn

Total withdrawn vacancies: 69

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist: 17

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 19

Read| RRB activates link to check JE application status

Senior Time Keeper: 8

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 19

READ | RRB group D PET 2018-19: Date, time, venue for North Central region candidates announced

Junior Time keeper: 6

READ | Jobs to apply in April

Advertising

The candidates who have applied for the posts can modify till April 30, 2019. “All such candidates have already been sent emails in their registered email address along with the link. The candidates can also visit the link at allahabad.rrbonlinereg.co.in and login using the button ‘Changes of post preferences for DLW opted candidates in RRB Allahabad‘ to change their post preferences if they desire. In case, any candidate is not willing to change the post preference, the original post preference will be considered with all DLW vacancies/ all DLW post preferences deleted,” mentioned the official notification.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.