RRB West Central Railway recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 680 apprentice posts, check details

RRB West Central Railway recruitment 2021: The application process will be closed on April 5. File

RRB West Central Railway recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board, West Central Railway released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of apprentice trainee. There are 680 vacant posts and the candidates can apply through the official website- wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The online application process will be closed on April 5.

West Central Railway Apprentice recruitment: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 exams under the 10+2 system or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. They must also have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Age limit: Candidates must be in the age limit of 15 to 22 years. The age limit is extendable till 24 years for freshers Ex-IT, MLT respectively. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Selection process: The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the average of the marks in matriculation and ITI examination. For freshers, the average of marks obtained by the candidates in SSLC/matriculation will be considered for selection.

Application fee: The candidates belonging to the general/OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates do not have to pay the application fee.