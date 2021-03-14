RRB to conduct NTPC 5th phase exam in Nagpur amid lockdown

RRB NTPC 5th phase exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) fifth phase computer-based test (CBT) phase-1 exams — as scheduled — on March 15, 19, 21 amidst lockdown in Nagur. The RRB in its notification released on March 13 mentioned, “In terms of item number 1 of commissioner, municipal corporation, Nagpur’s letter, all examinations – pre-scheduled will be conducted as per programme.” Due to rise in Covid-19 cases, lockdown has been imposed in Nagpur from March 15 to 21.

The candidates are advised to strictly follow the pandemic guidelines at the exam centre — wearing face mask, maintaining social distance, using sanitisers etc and to carry the e-call letter and valid identity proof, as per RRB.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the exam and the remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases. The CBT-1 exam has been held in four phases earlier.

Those who clear CBT-1 will be shortlisted for further rounds. Since the exam is held in multiple shifts and days, the normalisation process will be followed during the exam. The non-technical popular category (NTPC) exams are being held for 35,208 posts.