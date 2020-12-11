Railways to commence its another ‘largest recruitment drive’ from December 15; COVID-19, farmer’s protest in mind

RRB MI recruitment exam will begin from December 15. Representational image/ file

RRB NTPC, MI recruitment exam 2020: Following the completion of the recruitment drive notified in 2018 to fill 1.2 lakh vacancies in group D, ALP and Technician posts, the Railway Recruitment Board is going to start its recruitment exam to hire in 1.4 lakh (1,40,640) vacant posts in Isolated and Ministerial Categories (1,663), Non Technical Popular Categories (35,208) and, RRC level 1 (1,03,769).

The recruitment drive will start with the examination for Isolated and Ministerial categories posts from December 15, followed by NTPC from December 28, and RRC level-1 from April (expected). A total of 2.44 crore applicants applied for the vacancies, with 1.03 lakh for Isolated and Ministerial categories, 1.26 crore for NTPC, and 1.15 crore for level-1 posts.

For the ministerial exam, the RRB has arranged 354 centres, which was increased from the previous allotment due to COVID-19 guidelines. The Railway Recruitment Board in a virtual press meet held today informed that the candidates need to provide COVID-19 declaration form to appear in the exam, apart from other precautionary measures like wearing a face mask and hand sanitisers.

The RRB said, “The number of candidates should not be more than 65 in a room, following the social distancing protocols. The exam centres will be thoroughly sanitised before the commencement of another exam.”

The isolated and ministerial categories exams will be conducted in two shifts, one from 10:30 am, and another one from 3 pm. The exam will be of 90 minutes, while PWD candidates will get 120 minutes for the exam. The admit card for the exam is available to download at the official websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board is also closely monitoring the farmer’s protest and any decision on cancelling or postponing the exams will depend on the law and order situation of the states. Responding to a question, the RRB stated, “The chief secretaries of the states have been communicated for support in conducting the recruitment exam, any change in recruitment exam dates will depend on the communications received from the state authorities.”

The railways will also run special exam trains to cater to the travel requirements of the candidates. “Efforts are being made by RRBs to ensure that as far as possible the candidates are accommodated in their own State so that they can reach their exam centres by undertaking overnight journey,” the board mentioned.

As per the data shared by RRB, the maximum candidates are from Uttar Pradesh with 24,148, while only 7 applicants are from Andaman and Nicobar.

Furthermore, the RRB clarified that candidates who are being selected for the posts of ALP, Technician will receive their allotment letter soon. The delay, according to the recruitment organisation is due to the pandemic situation. “As the training process of the selected candidates have been cancelled due to pandemic, the candidates could not be appointed for the selected posts. Though the virtual training process is ongoing, the candidates will be appointed once the situation improves.” The entire allotment process for the 2018 recruitment drive will be concluded by August next year, RRB informed.

