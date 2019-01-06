RRB South Western Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 963 apprentice posts, apply now

RRB recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of 963 apprentice vacant posts. The candidates can apply online till January 16, 2019, through the official website swr.indianrailways.gov.in.

To get eligible for the job, the candidates need to clear the Class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks. The age of the candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

RRB recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 963

Name of the posts: Apprentice

Eligibility:

Education qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks. Candidates must have ITI certificate in the related trade. The upper qualification limit for the training is class 12.

Age limit: Candidate must be above 15 years of age. The upper age limits for the apprentice posts is 24. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per notification.

Application process: The candidates need to apply through the official website of South Western Railway, swr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before January 16, 2019.

The duration of the training is going to be one year. The last date to apply for the North Central Railway apprenticeship training programme January 16, 2019. For more details, interested candidates may visit the official website – swr.indianrailways.gov.in.

