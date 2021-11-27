RRB RRC Group D recruitment 2019: New update for candidates with rejected applications

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday released a notice regarding a modification link for candidates whose applications were rejected for the RRC Group D recruitment 2019 (level 1 exam). The notification is available at the official website – rrbald.gov.in

“It has been decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity to those candidates only whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature,” the official notification reads.

A link in this regard will be soon activated on the official websites of RRBs. Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned.

Candidates whose application was already accepted need not apply again through the link. This is the final opportunity being provided to the candidates and no further representations on this account will be entertained by the board.