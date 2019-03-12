Railways RRC group D recruitment 2019-21: Application process begins, how to apply

RRB/ RRC group D recruitment 2019-21: The online application link for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) group D posts has been activated. There is a total of 1,03,769 vacant posts and the candidates can apply through all the region based official websites. The last date to apply online is April 12. The candidates can submit their application fee till April 23, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) level 1 and 2 after which physical measurement test (PET), medical test and document verification will be conducted. The first exam is scheduled to be conducted in September-October, 2019.

Age: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 33 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should be less than 18 years. The candidates will get age relaxation as per rules and regulations.

Education: The candidates need to possess 10th pass certificate or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT

RRB group D recruitment 2019 notification: Fee

The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 500, the reserve category candidates including women and transgenders have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

RRB group D recruitment 2019 notification: Salary

The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 18,000 monthly and will get pay scale benefits as per seventh pay commission.

PET criteria

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

