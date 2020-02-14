RRC ER apprentice recruitment for 2792 posts: Application to begin today, hiring without exam

RRC ER apprentice recruitment: Apply at rrcer.com. (Representational image) RRC ER apprentice recruitment: Apply at rrcer.com. (Representational image)

RRB RRC ER apprentice recruitment: The Eastern Railways (ER) wing of the Indian Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) will start the application process for a total of 2792 vacancies. The application process is schedule to begin today – February 14 and will continue till March 13, 6:30 pm. Interested candidates can apply within the deadline.

Candidates will not have to appear for any recruitment exam to be eligible to apply for these jobs. A merit list will be created on the applicant’s academic score. Marks obtained in highest class 10 or 8 and ITI will be considered while creating the merit list.

Read complete notification here

RRC Eastern Railway recruitment notification: How to apply

The application link is yet to be activated. As per the notification, it would be out at the official website, rrcer.com. Candidates will have to register, verify their credentials, fill form and submit the application fee; in order to apply.

RRC Eastern Railway recruitment notification: Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for the general category applicants. The candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates do not have to submit the application fee.

