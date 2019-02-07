RPF SI admit card for PET/ PMT released, download at rpfonlinereg.co.in

RRB RPF SI admit card: After publishing the results, the Railway Police Force has released the admit card for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for sub inspector recruitment exam. The admit card is available at the official website, rpfonlinereg.co.in.

The candidates who have cleared the written test now have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The examinations will be conducted in the last week of February.

RRB RPF SI admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘RPF download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card/ Hall Ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RRB RPF SI admit card: PET criteria

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

Candidates will be given one chance each to conduct the tasks. No second chances will be given to performing any of the tasks thus practising the same well in advance is advisable. Hall tickets or admit cards for the PET exam will be issued separately.

