RRB RPF SI admit card 2018 released, phase 3 on December 30

RRB RPF SI admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) phase II SI exams (Group – A+B), the examination of which will be conducted from January 5 to 6, 2019. The admit card for the phase II examinations, that will begin from January 9, 2019 will be available on the official website on December 30, 2018.
The phase III RPF examinations (Group- C and D) will be held from January 9 to 13, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through all the region based official websites.
RRB RPF SI admit card 2018: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on ‘RPF download admit card link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Admit card/ Hall Ticket will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
RRB RPF SI admit card 2018: Vacancy details
Constable male: 4403
Constable female: 4216
SI (Sub Inspector) male: 819
SI (Sub Inspector) female: 301
Total: 9739
RRB RPF exam timetable for recruitment of sub-inspectors (SI) is as follows –
Phase I group E and F will be conducted on December 19, 2018
Phase II group A and B will commence from January 5, 2019 and end on January 6, 2019
Phase II group c and D exams will begin on January 9, 2019 and end on January 13, 2019.
Those candidates who pass the CBT exam will have to then appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Thereafter the candidates who have applied for drivers / ancillary staff / band will have to appear in the trade test. The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.