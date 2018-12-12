RPF Constable, SI exams 2018: Syllabus, admit card, paper pattern and other details

RRB RPF Constable, SI exams 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Constable, SI recruitment examinations on December 19, 2018. The exam will be held in 15 languages and the duration of the RRB exam will be for 90 minutes.

Advertising

The board had earlier advertised for 9,739 vacant posts which consist of Constable male- 4403, Constable female- 4216, SI (Sub Inspector) male- 819, SI (Sub Inspector) female- 301.

Read | RRB RPF recruitment exam from December 19, over 73 lakh candidates register

RPF exam timetable for recruitment of sub-inspectors (SI) is as follows –

Phase I group E and F will be conducted on December 19, 2018

Advertising

Phase II group A and B will commence from January 5, 2019 and end on January 6, 2019

Phase II group c and D exams will begin on January 9, 2019 and end on January 13, 2019.

RRB RPF exams 2018: Check syllabus, exam pattern

Syllabus

General Awareness

Indian History, Art and Culture, Geography, Economics, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Environment, Current Affairs, Sports, General Science

Arithmetic

Decimal and fractions and relationships between numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and loss, Number systems, Whole numbers, Discount, Use of table and graphs, Mensuration, Time and distance, Ratio and proportion

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Spatial Orientation, Problem Solving Analysis, Judgment, Decision Making, Visual Memory, Discriminating Observation, Relationship, Concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Analogies, Verbal and Figure Classification, Arithmetic Number Series, Non-verbal Series, Coding and Decoding, Statement, Conclusion, Syllogistic Reasoning.

RPF Constable, SI exams 2018: Exam pattern

General Awareness

Number of questions: 50

Marks: 50

Arithmetic

Number of questions: 35

Marks: 35

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Number of questions: 35

Marks: 35

Those candidates who pass the CBT exam will have to then appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Thereafter the candidates who have applied for drivers / ancillary staff / band will have to appear in the trade test. The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.