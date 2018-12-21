Railway RPF Constable recruitment 2019: Apply for 798 vacancies, online application begins January 1

RRB RPF Constable recruitment 2018: Railway Protection Force has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various vacancies in RPF. There are around 798 vacant posts in RPF, the online application process of which will begin from January 1.

Advertising

The candidates should have passed the Class 10 examination and will be in the age group between 18 to 25 years of age.

RRB RPF Constable recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 798

Constable

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to pass the Class 10 examination from a recognised board.

Age Limit:

The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age. The candidates belong to reserved category will get age relaxation as per the official norms.

Salary:

Advertising

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs (19,900 to 63,200) per month.

Application fee:

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The reserved category candidates will be exempted from paying application fee.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, constable.rpfonlinereg.org, on or before January 31.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected