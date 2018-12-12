RRB RPF recruitment exam from December 19, over 73 lakh candidates register

RRB RPF exam 2018: The Central Recruitment Committee (CRC) / RPF has announced that it would start the recruitment 2018 online examination (Group A to F) from Wednesday, December 19 onwards. About 73 lakh candidates are expected to appear for this examination from across the country. The RPF exam would be concluded on December 20, 2018.

To ensure timely and smooth execution of the examination schedules, the CRC has mentioned important instructions in the RPF admit card. Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to go through the instructions in detail, and understand the do’s and don’ts.

The admit card would be available 10 days prior to the RRB examination. For SI group (E&F) scheduled on December 19, the admit card has now been made available for downloading and printing on the official website – indianrailways.gov.in.

The practice test link would also be made available for the candidates on the official website along with the admit card which would allow the candidates to get familiar with the computer based test (CBT).

RRB RPF (Group A to F) exam 2018: Important guidelines

Candidates are required to report as per the below schedule published for different batches on the examination day. Candidates are advised to note carefully the following time schedule, reporting time, gate closure time and examination start time as per their respective batches mentioned in their admit card.

Photo identity proof: Candidates are required to carry at least one original government approved identity cards. Please note that the photocopy of the photo identity card will not be accepted. Candidates without the original photo id card, even if they have the admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam venue.

Things not allowed: Candidates are should not carry mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth-enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets or any RF device etc inside the examination centre. In case candidates are found with any of the above items inside the examination hall, they will be disqualified and debarred from the examination. There will not be any provision for safekeeping of candidate belongings at the examination centre.

Candidates are advised to ensure that they do not have mehandi/ henna on left thumb as it may create difficulties in capturing the biometric data during the registration process.

Attempting exam online: The self-declaration paragraph will be displayed on the computer screen before the start of the exam. All the candidates are required to write the same in the space provided in the admit card in the exam lab itself.

To attempt a question, candidates must click ‘Save and next’ after selecting the option. In case a candidate moved directly to the next question, his answer would not be saved and hence not evaluated. All candidates are advised to go through the practice test available on the RPF websites to have a practical experience before the exam.