RRB Group D 2018-19: Vacancies revised, check details

RRB group D recruitmdent 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the vacancies for various Group D (Level one) posts. Following the Delhi High Court order, the vacancies of various posts in level-1 reserved for PwBD candidates stand revised, mentioned the official notification.

“With reference to the directions issued by the honourable High Court of Delhi in WP No. 1855/2018, the RRB wise and Railways wise vacancies of various posts in level-1 reserved for PwBD candidates stand revised as detailed in the revised annexure B attached with this Notice,” read the official notification.

“However, in Eastern Railway, since most of the vacancy notified viz Track maintainer-IV, Assistant Pointsman, Gateman, etc are not suitable for PwBD candidates, the shortfall of PwBD vacancies in this notification has been fully covered in the ongoing Notification RRC CEN-01/2019,” the notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, there is no change in the community wise vacancies for the general and other reserved category candidates except in South Western Railway. “It is to be noted that there is NO change in the community wise vacancies notified for UR/SC/ST/OBC except in South Western Railway where in the vacancy of Category Number 3, 12 and 18 have been enhanced,” read the official notification.

The online application process for the RRB group D vacancies is continuing. The candidates can apply online till April 12, and can submit the application fee till April 23, 2019. The recruitment process will be held for around 1.3 lakh (1,03,769) vacant posts.

