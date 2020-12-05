RRB releases exam schedule for ministerial and isolated category recruitment

RRB ministerial and isolated category recruitment exam will be held December 15 and 18. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/ Representational

RRB recruitment exam 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the computer-based test (CBT) to be held at various posts of ministerial and isolated categories. The exam will be held between December 15 and 18 in two shifts. The shift 1 starts at 10:30 am, shift 2 at 3 pm. For morning shift, the candidates have to report at 9 am, while for the afternoon shift, it is 1:30 pm. Around 1.03 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

The admit card is available at the official websites. The exam will be objective-type for 100 marks. Every question will be for one mark and for each wrong answer, one-third of marks will be deducted. The question paper for single stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates.

To be selected for the post, only single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held followed by a stenography skill test (SST) or translation test (TT), performance test (PT), teaching skill test (TST), as applicable. Selected candidates will be then called for document verification and medical exam.

The non-technical popular category (NTPC) exam for 35,208 posts will be held from December 18 and conclude by end of March 2021. A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the exam.

