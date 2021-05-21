Western Railway RRC recruitment: Apply for 3,591 apprentice posts

To apply for the mentioned posts, a candidate should have completed 15 years of age

Railway Recruitment Cell Mumbai has invited applications on 3,591 apprentice vacancies at various divisions and workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways. Eligible candidate can apply for the posts on the official website of western railways – rrc-wr.com. The application process will begin on May 25 and the last date to apply is June 24.

To apply for the mentioned posts, a candidate should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on June 24. There is upper age relaxation for SC/ ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Application fees for the exam is Rs 100. However, SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Apart from this, the candidates should have passed matriculation or class 10 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised board. For technical qualification requirements, candidates should refer to the official notification released by the RRC.

It is to be noted that, applicants are required to apply only through online mode by visiting http://www.rrc-wr.com. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications will be available on the website.

Applicants are required to fill up the personal details/ trade / Aadhaar number / marks / CGPA / preference for divisions / workshops etc carefully as the computerised merit list will be prepared only on the basis of the information filled by the applicant in the online application.